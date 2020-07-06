All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:25 AM

2137 Laughlin Road

2137 Laughlin Road · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Laughlin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August 30th, 2019. Great condition and one mile from I-35. Check out these room sizes! Open concept makes space for everyone. Three full baths up plus powder bath down. Great kitchen with cherry cabinets and huge walk in pantry. Oversized patio, sprinkler system. Big master bath with dual sinks and large walk in closet are upstairs. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and all have walk in closets. Downstairs is a study or 5th bedroom. Close to schools and shopping centers. If usable square footage is what you need...look no further. New roof -June, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Laughlin Road have any available units?
2137 Laughlin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 Laughlin Road have?
Some of 2137 Laughlin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Laughlin Road currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Laughlin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Laughlin Road pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Laughlin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2137 Laughlin Road offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Laughlin Road offers parking.
Does 2137 Laughlin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Laughlin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Laughlin Road have a pool?
No, 2137 Laughlin Road does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Laughlin Road have accessible units?
No, 2137 Laughlin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Laughlin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 Laughlin Road has units with dishwashers.

