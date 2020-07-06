2137 Laughlin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available August 30th, 2019. Great condition and one mile from I-35. Check out these room sizes! Open concept makes space for everyone. Three full baths up plus powder bath down. Great kitchen with cherry cabinets and huge walk in pantry. Oversized patio, sprinkler system. Big master bath with dual sinks and large walk in closet are upstairs. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and all have walk in closets. Downstairs is a study or 5th bedroom. Close to schools and shopping centers. If usable square footage is what you need...look no further. New roof -June, 2019