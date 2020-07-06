Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2132 Ingrid Lane Available 08/05/19 3/2/2 Home Sweet Home - This Home is very bright and Move in ready! 3 bed 2 bath open concept floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen is open to both the dining and living area and has an island and pretty backsplash. The master bedroom has a small sitting area and attached bath with walk in closets. Located near by is a nice size second room. The 3rd bedroom is located at the front of the home with a hall bath. Included in the rental rate is the use of the community pool and playground area. Home Sweet Home!



(RLNE3149496)