All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2132 Ingrid Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2132 Ingrid Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:08 AM

2132 Ingrid Lane

2132 Ingrid Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2132 Ingrid Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2132 Ingrid Lane Available 08/05/19 3/2/2 Home Sweet Home - This Home is very bright and Move in ready! 3 bed 2 bath open concept floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen is open to both the dining and living area and has an island and pretty backsplash. The master bedroom has a small sitting area and attached bath with walk in closets. Located near by is a nice size second room. The 3rd bedroom is located at the front of the home with a hall bath. Included in the rental rate is the use of the community pool and playground area. Home Sweet Home!

(RLNE3149496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Ingrid Lane have any available units?
2132 Ingrid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Ingrid Lane have?
Some of 2132 Ingrid Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Ingrid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Ingrid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Ingrid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Ingrid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Ingrid Lane offer parking?
No, 2132 Ingrid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Ingrid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Ingrid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Ingrid Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2132 Ingrid Lane has a pool.
Does 2132 Ingrid Lane have accessible units?
No, 2132 Ingrid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Ingrid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Ingrid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University