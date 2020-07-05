All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 213 Merritt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
213 Merritt Street
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:49 PM

213 Merritt Street

213 Merritt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

213 Merritt Street, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated DUPLEX - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located within 5 miles of all the places you need to be - West 7th Street, Stockyards, Fort Worth Cultural District. It is also only a short 2 mile drive to the NAS. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Gleaming wood floors throughout the big living room and bedroom. Kitchen features new appliances, countertops, and a roomy breakfast area. Ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Big enough to accommodate the life you love to live without the added complexities of a large home. It is close enough to enjoy the life but far enough to escape the prices. Come check it out. Pet fee required please call prior to scheduling, pets will be on a case by case basis.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Merritt Street have any available units?
213 Merritt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 213 Merritt Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Merritt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Merritt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Merritt Street is pet friendly.
Does 213 Merritt Street offer parking?
No, 213 Merritt Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 Merritt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Merritt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Merritt Street have a pool?
No, 213 Merritt Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Merritt Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Merritt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Merritt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Merritt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Merritt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Merritt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University