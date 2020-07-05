213 Merritt Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This is a newly renovated DUPLEX - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located within 5 miles of all the places you need to be - West 7th Street, Stockyards, Fort Worth Cultural District. It is also only a short 2 mile drive to the NAS. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Gleaming wood floors throughout the big living room and bedroom. Kitchen features new appliances, countertops, and a roomy breakfast area. Ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Big enough to accommodate the life you love to live without the added complexities of a large home. It is close enough to enjoy the life but far enough to escape the prices. Come check it out. Pet fee required please call prior to scheduling, pets will be on a case by case basis.

