All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2128 Franks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2128 Franks Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 2:50 AM

2128 Franks Street

2128 Franks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2128 Franks Street, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lawn Care is included!! Spacious 3 bedroom home with huge living space. The kitchen is the perfect place to create your culinary delights: it is over sized with a large central island The Master Bedroom is spacious and there is a generous backyard. Large back yard patio and covered porch too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Franks Street have any available units?
2128 Franks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Franks Street have?
Some of 2128 Franks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Franks Street currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Franks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Franks Street pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Franks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2128 Franks Street offer parking?
No, 2128 Franks Street does not offer parking.
Does 2128 Franks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Franks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Franks Street have a pool?
No, 2128 Franks Street does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Franks Street have accessible units?
No, 2128 Franks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Franks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Franks Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University