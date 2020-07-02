All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2123 Mistletoe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2123 Mistletoe Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2123 Mistletoe Avenue

2123 Mistletoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2123 Mistletoe Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Hurry! Cute duplex near hospital district! Mature trees with lovely curb appeal. Newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher as well as washer and dryer in the separate laundry room. Granite tops and cabinets with glass inserts. Excellent floor plan with split bedrooms is ideal for roommates or a couple with a small family. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in cabinets. Rear parking with easy home access, 6 steps inside the door to your kitchen! No street parking with this home, WAHOO! Attached storage building is awesome for the not every day items! This home is has easy access to highway, restaurants, shopping, Trinity Trails and SO MUCH MORE! See today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Mistletoe Avenue have any available units?
2123 Mistletoe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Mistletoe Avenue have?
Some of 2123 Mistletoe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Mistletoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Mistletoe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Mistletoe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Mistletoe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2123 Mistletoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Mistletoe Avenue offers parking.
Does 2123 Mistletoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Mistletoe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Mistletoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2123 Mistletoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Mistletoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2123 Mistletoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Mistletoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Mistletoe Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University