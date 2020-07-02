2123 Mistletoe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Hurry! Cute duplex near hospital district! Mature trees with lovely curb appeal. Newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher as well as washer and dryer in the separate laundry room. Granite tops and cabinets with glass inserts. Excellent floor plan with split bedrooms is ideal for roommates or a couple with a small family. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in cabinets. Rear parking with easy home access, 6 steps inside the door to your kitchen! No street parking with this home, WAHOO! Attached storage building is awesome for the not every day items! This home is has easy access to highway, restaurants, shopping, Trinity Trails and SO MUCH MORE! See today!