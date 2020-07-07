2121 Western Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully updated 1920's home is located in the well desired Hillcrest Addition. You will be greeted by an gorgeous front door that leads to a breathtaking living area. With an open concept you will see the amazing kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms and a awesome bathroom are located in the front of the home. A brick laid corridor leads to a gem of a master suite. A spacious master bedroom with double closets and it's on private sitting area. You will be taken back by the on-suite with an oversized shower. The park like backyard will relax you from a long day. This home is a must see. Pets on a case by case basis.