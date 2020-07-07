2121 Western Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully updated 1920's home is located in the well desired Hillcrest Addition. You will be greeted by an gorgeous front door that leads to a breathtaking living area. With an open concept you will see the amazing kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms and a awesome bathroom are located in the front of the home. A brick laid corridor leads to a gem of a master suite. A spacious master bedroom with double closets and it's on private sitting area. You will be taken back by the on-suite with an oversized shower. The park like backyard will relax you from a long day. This home is a must see. Pets on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Western Avenue have any available units?
2121 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Western Avenue have?
Some of 2121 Western Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 2121 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 2121 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2121 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)