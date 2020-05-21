All apartments in Fort Worth
2101 Trina Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 12:01 AM

2101 Trina Drive

2101 Trina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Trina Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom home in Alexandra Meadows features a large living room with fireplace, an open kitchen with island, breakfast nook and roomy formal dining room that could be used as an office. The home features laminate flooring throughout the entryway, dining room, hallway and living room. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, a breakfast bar, island and includes a built in microwave and refrigerator. The carpeted master suite is large and has an attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and toilet closet. The guest bedrooms are all ample in size, have good closet space and are separate from the master suite. The backyard features a partially covered patio. The home is near shopping, entertainment and Eagle Mountain-Saginaw schools. The neighborhood pool and playground are accessible to tenants.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Trina Drive have any available units?
2101 Trina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Trina Drive have?
Some of 2101 Trina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Trina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Trina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Trina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Trina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Trina Drive offer parking?
No, 2101 Trina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Trina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Trina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Trina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Trina Drive has a pool.
Does 2101 Trina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Trina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Trina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Trina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

