208 Westfork Dr.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

208 Westfork Dr.

208 Westfork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Westfork Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Riverbend Trinity Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous home in the heart of the River District! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home retains much of its original charm with recently updated carpet and interior paint throughout! Great sized backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Lawn care provided. Come by and see this adorable home today – won’t last long!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Westfork Dr. have any available units?
208 Westfork Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 208 Westfork Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
208 Westfork Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Westfork Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Westfork Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 208 Westfork Dr. offer parking?
No, 208 Westfork Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 208 Westfork Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Westfork Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Westfork Dr. have a pool?
No, 208 Westfork Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 208 Westfork Dr. have accessible units?
No, 208 Westfork Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Westfork Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Westfork Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Westfork Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Westfork Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

