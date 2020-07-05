All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:22 PM

204 Crescent Ridge Dr

204 Crescent Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Crescent Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth - Burleson ISD - Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Fort Worth. Burleson ISD. Large living room. Spacious kitchen equipped with Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Electric Range.Separate dining area. Laundry room has built-in cabinets. Two car garage. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Fenced backyard. Quick access to highways I-35W and I-20.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2254758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Crescent Ridge Dr have any available units?
204 Crescent Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Crescent Ridge Dr have?
Some of 204 Crescent Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Crescent Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
204 Crescent Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Crescent Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 204 Crescent Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 204 Crescent Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 204 Crescent Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 204 Crescent Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Crescent Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Crescent Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 204 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 204 Crescent Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 204 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Crescent Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Crescent Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

