Fort Worth, TX
2028 Brooks Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2028 Brooks Street

2028 Brookes St · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Brookes St, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Really nice, brand new duplex ready for lease. Open concept living and kitchen area, lots of storage, GRANITE in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of windows for natural light.
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $970.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Brooks Street have any available units?
2028 Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Brooks Street have?
Some of 2028 Brooks Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Brooks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Brooks Street is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Brooks Street offers parking.
Does 2028 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 2028 Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 2028 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Brooks Street does not have units with dishwashers.

