2028 Brooks Street

Amenities
Really nice, brand new duplex ready for lease. Open concept living and kitchen area, lots of storage, GRANITE in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of windows for natural light.
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 2019
Deposits: $970.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.