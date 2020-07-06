All apartments in Fort Worth
2021 Burnside Drive
2021 Burnside Drive

2021 Burnside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Burnside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Your 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom stunning dream home awaits you. Front entrance boasts a nice-sized living space, great for entertaining including brick fireplace. Formal dining area with modern lighting great for family gatherings. Open Kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel: refrigerator, overhead microwave, electric glass cooktop & dishwasher. Upstairs offers a large area perfect for a game or media area. Master bedroom, dual sinks, on suite-bath and walk-in-closet. Fantastic private fenced in backyard perfect for TX style BBQ's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Burnside Drive have any available units?
2021 Burnside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Burnside Drive have?
Some of 2021 Burnside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Burnside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Burnside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Burnside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Burnside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2021 Burnside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Burnside Drive offers parking.
Does 2021 Burnside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Burnside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Burnside Drive have a pool?
No, 2021 Burnside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Burnside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 Burnside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Burnside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Burnside Drive has units with dishwashers.

