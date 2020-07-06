2021 Burnside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Your 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom stunning dream home awaits you. Front entrance boasts a nice-sized living space, great for entertaining including brick fireplace. Formal dining area with modern lighting great for family gatherings. Open Kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel: refrigerator, overhead microwave, electric glass cooktop & dishwasher. Upstairs offers a large area perfect for a game or media area. Master bedroom, dual sinks, on suite-bath and walk-in-closet. Fantastic private fenced in backyard perfect for TX style BBQ's.