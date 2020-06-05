2013 Shawnee Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nothing left to do but unpack your bags! Located just a stones throw away from Tanger Outlets, this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home boasts an incredible and unique design. Some of the seemingly endless upgrades include: an eat-in kitchen equipped with SS apps, tons of counter and cabinet space, and a walk-in pantry. The 1st floor also provides two dining areas, two living ares, utility room, MLaw suite, and a full bath. Upstairs offers up a unique third living area equipped with built-ins and seating that will make it a great entertaining space, a larger master bedroom with french doors and 2 huge walk-in closets, a study & a built in desk, 3 more spacious bedrooms, and a full bath.View today before it's gone!