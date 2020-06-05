All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:30 PM

2013 Shawnee Trail

2013 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Shawnee Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nothing left to do but unpack your bags! Located just a stones throw away from Tanger Outlets, this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home boasts an incredible and unique design. Some of the seemingly endless upgrades include: an eat-in kitchen equipped with SS apps, tons of counter and cabinet space, and a walk-in pantry. The 1st floor also provides two dining areas, two living ares, utility room, MLaw suite, and a full bath. Upstairs offers up a unique third living area equipped with built-ins and seating that will make it a great entertaining space, a larger master bedroom with french doors and 2 huge walk-in closets, a study & a built in desk, 3 more spacious bedrooms, and a full bath.View today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
2013 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 2013 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Shawnee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2013 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 2013 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 2013 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 2013 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.

