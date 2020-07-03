All apartments in Fort Worth
1937 Copper Mountain Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

1937 Copper Mountain Drive

1937 Copper Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Copper Mountain Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATE !!. Interior home completely REPAINTED. NEW Carpet. NEW Baseboards. NEW Kit Appliances. CABINETS Painted clean White. NEW Counter Top Overlay. NEW Blinds. NEW Ceiling Fans. NEW Exterior Doors and Locks. Many NEW Interior Doors. New Hardware. New Kitchen Faucet and Disposal. NEW Kitchen and Bathroom Lights. NEW Toilets. NEW Fence coming. Enter into Combined Formal Liv and Dining. Kitchen, Family Room and Breakfast Dining are all OPEN. Master DOWN. Four SPACIOUS Bedroom Up, PLUS a flexible-space bar area could make a great computer room. Great community including pool and playgrounds. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. See private remarks for Lease Info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Copper Mountain Drive have any available units?
1937 Copper Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 Copper Mountain Drive have?
Some of 1937 Copper Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Copper Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Copper Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Copper Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Copper Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Copper Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Copper Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 1937 Copper Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Copper Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Copper Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1937 Copper Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 1937 Copper Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 1937 Copper Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Copper Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1937 Copper Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

