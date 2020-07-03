1937 Copper Mountain Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

COMPLETELY UPDATE !!. Interior home completely REPAINTED. NEW Carpet. NEW Baseboards. NEW Kit Appliances. CABINETS Painted clean White. NEW Counter Top Overlay. NEW Blinds. NEW Ceiling Fans. NEW Exterior Doors and Locks. Many NEW Interior Doors. New Hardware. New Kitchen Faucet and Disposal. NEW Kitchen and Bathroom Lights. NEW Toilets. NEW Fence coming. Enter into Combined Formal Liv and Dining. Kitchen, Family Room and Breakfast Dining are all OPEN. Master DOWN. Four SPACIOUS Bedroom Up, PLUS a flexible-space bar area could make a great computer room. Great community including pool and playgrounds. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. See private remarks for Lease Info.