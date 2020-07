Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

2 Bed 2 Bath in Berkley Place- 76110 - Charming Bungalow in desirable Berkeley Place is now for lease! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in fantastic neighborhood. Updated beauty with tons of storage. Gorgeous hardwood floors, marble counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Covered front porch with parking in the back. Fenced in yard and yes, we accept pets. Located near the Fort Worth Zoo, park, restaurants, medical district and more.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5286057)