Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 Shelman Trail

1916 Shelman Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Shelman Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located close to 820 & I-30, this 1570sf home is the ideal location for easy travels for all shopping and entertainment purposes. New paint throughout and new carpet in the bedroom and living areas adds spice to this established charmer. Kitchen is furnished with a built-in oven and gas cooktop. Add-on area can serve as an additional living area, work area, or whatever extra space your heart desires. This property is pet friendly but nothing over 50lbs permitted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Shelman Trail have any available units?
1916 Shelman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Shelman Trail have?
Some of 1916 Shelman Trail's amenities include pet friendly, furnished, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Shelman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Shelman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Shelman Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Shelman Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Shelman Trail offer parking?
No, 1916 Shelman Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Shelman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Shelman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Shelman Trail have a pool?
No, 1916 Shelman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Shelman Trail have accessible units?
No, 1916 Shelman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Shelman Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Shelman Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

