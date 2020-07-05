1916 Shelman Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located close to 820 & I-30, this 1570sf home is the ideal location for easy travels for all shopping and entertainment purposes. New paint throughout and new carpet in the bedroom and living areas adds spice to this established charmer. Kitchen is furnished with a built-in oven and gas cooktop. Add-on area can serve as an additional living area, work area, or whatever extra space your heart desires. This property is pet friendly but nothing over 50lbs permitted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.