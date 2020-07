Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful brick home in the heart of Harriet Creek Ranch! This home has laminate wood floors in the living area with custom lighting and great natural light. The kitchen has corian counter tops and beautiful backsplash with stove, microwave and even refrigerator included. Large master has a large soaking tub and separate shower. Come see it today before it's gone and take advantage of the community pools and parks for summer!