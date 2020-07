Amenities

OPEN CONCEPT HOME LOCATED IN EVERMAN! Spacious, well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home with large master bedroom and large walk in closet. Easy clean wood like vinyl throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Fenced backyard! Pet considered on case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult 18 and older. Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with each submitted application. Renter's insurance required!