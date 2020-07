Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Welcome to this very large 2 story home, located on the corner lot of a great neighborhood. This home features beautiful laminate wood flooring, cozy brick fireplace in the spacious living, ceiling fans, dual sinks in the master and guest bath, a bonus game room upstairs, perfect for entertaining, and lots of storage throughout. Come see this beauty today!