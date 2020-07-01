All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:17 PM

1817 Lipscomb St.

1817 Lipscomb St · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Lipscomb St. have any available units?
1817 Lipscomb St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Lipscomb St. have?
Some of 1817 Lipscomb St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Lipscomb St. currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Lipscomb St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Lipscomb St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Lipscomb St. is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Lipscomb St. offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Lipscomb St. offers parking.
Does 1817 Lipscomb St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Lipscomb St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Lipscomb St. have a pool?
No, 1817 Lipscomb St. does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Lipscomb St. have accessible units?
No, 1817 Lipscomb St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Lipscomb St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Lipscomb St. does not have units with dishwashers.

