Fort Worth, TX
1817 Kingsbrook Trl
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:33 AM

1817 Kingsbrook Trl

1817 Kingsbrook Trail · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

1817 Kingsbrook Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This amazing gem is a fully furnished executive home awaiting your arrival. Upon entry you will be greeted by a beautiful entryway and lavish furnishings. A gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized island will be great for the cook and family. An amazing dinning room compliments the beauty of the home. The spacious living room wouldn't be complete without the wood burning fireplace, comfy sofa set and big screen tv. The stairway leads to a spacious upstairs complete with a huge master bedroom and gorgeous master bath. Also there are three more bedrooms, a bath and media area. In addition you will find a laundry room includes front loader washer.dryer, - two car garage and nice backyard. This home is breath taking. Bring your suitcase - it's ready for you. To schedule a personal tour please contact Aleshia Butler at (817) 298-7457 or go to www.renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Kingsbrook Trl have any available units?
1817 Kingsbrook Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Kingsbrook Trl have?
Some of 1817 Kingsbrook Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Kingsbrook Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Kingsbrook Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Kingsbrook Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Kingsbrook Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1817 Kingsbrook Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Kingsbrook Trl offers parking.
Does 1817 Kingsbrook Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 Kingsbrook Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Kingsbrook Trl have a pool?
No, 1817 Kingsbrook Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Kingsbrook Trl have accessible units?
No, 1817 Kingsbrook Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Kingsbrook Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Kingsbrook Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

