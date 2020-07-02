1817 Kingsbrook Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This amazing gem is a fully furnished executive home awaiting your arrival. Upon entry you will be greeted by a beautiful entryway and lavish furnishings. A gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized island will be great for the cook and family. An amazing dinning room compliments the beauty of the home. The spacious living room wouldn't be complete without the wood burning fireplace, comfy sofa set and big screen tv. The stairway leads to a spacious upstairs complete with a huge master bedroom and gorgeous master bath. Also there are three more bedrooms, a bath and media area. In addition you will find a laundry room includes front loader washer.dryer, - two car garage and nice backyard. This home is breath taking. Bring your suitcase - it's ready for you. To schedule a personal tour please contact Aleshia Butler at (817) 298-7457 or go to www.renterswarehouse.com