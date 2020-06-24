All apartments in Fort Worth
1816 San Rafael Street

1816 San Rafael Street · No Longer Available
Location

1816 San Rafael Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, with open living and dining area. Ceramic tile throughout and upgrades in bathroom. Vanities are lovely calming shade and add character! Kitchen is nice size galley style and comes with REFRIGERATOR!! Both bedrooms have good closet space. Included full size washer-dryer connections and private fenced in yard add to the appeal of this home! One car garage with plenty of space behind for additional car. Garage door and opener motor replaced in 2018. Easy access to major thoroughfares, shopping, and dining! View today - won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 San Rafael Street have any available units?
1816 San Rafael Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 San Rafael Street have?
Some of 1816 San Rafael Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 1816 San Rafael Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 San Rafael Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 San Rafael Street pet-friendly?
No, 1816 San Rafael Street is not pet friendly.
Does 1816 San Rafael Street offer parking?
Yes, 1816 San Rafael Street offers parking.
Does 1816 San Rafael Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 San Rafael Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 San Rafael Street have a pool?
No, 1816 San Rafael Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 San Rafael Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 San Rafael Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 San Rafael Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 San Rafael Street has units with dishwashers.

