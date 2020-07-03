1816 Lariat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247 Harriet Creek Ranch
Lots of space in this 5 bedroom home with 3 large living area. Living area off kitchen with fireplace. Adjoined formals in the front and a large game-room upstairs with an extra study area. All bedroom are of good size. Large kitchen with abundance cabinets and counter space and an eat-in breakfast area and a formal dining area. Fenced yard and open patio area. On Cul-De-Sac Street. Community park and pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
