1816 Lariat Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:52 AM

1816 Lariat Drive

Location

1816 Lariat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lots of space in this 5 bedroom home with 3 large living area. Living area off kitchen with fireplace. Adjoined formals in the front and a large game-room upstairs with an extra study area. All bedroom are of good size. Large kitchen with abundance cabinets and counter space and an eat-in breakfast area and a formal dining area. Fenced yard and open patio area. On Cul-De-Sac Street. Community park and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Lariat Drive have any available units?
1816 Lariat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Lariat Drive have?
Some of 1816 Lariat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Lariat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Lariat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Lariat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Lariat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1816 Lariat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Lariat Drive offers parking.
Does 1816 Lariat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Lariat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Lariat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1816 Lariat Drive has a pool.
Does 1816 Lariat Drive have accessible units?
No, 1816 Lariat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Lariat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Lariat Drive has units with dishwashers.

