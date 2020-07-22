All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:17 PM

1804 Aden Road

1804 Aden Road · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Aden Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in coveted Ridgmar near the park! Easy access to I-30, shopping, Camp Bowie, restaurants, schools and churches. Updated kitchen with stainless steel built-in appliances, lots of cabinets, and granite counter top. Kitchen is open to den with charming fireplace. Master suite has updated bath and private entry to covered patio overlooking large yard for relaxing. Monthly rental includes $20 monthly charge for home delivery of hi-quality HVAC filters. Full size washer dryer connections in garage area. See application for admin fees. Owner has final approval of all apps & pets. Please, No cats. All meas. are approx. Owner has final approval of all Apps and pets. Use CDC COVID19 guidelines when showing prop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Aden Road have any available units?
1804 Aden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Aden Road have?
Some of 1804 Aden Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Aden Road currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Aden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Aden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Aden Road is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Aden Road offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Aden Road offers parking.
Does 1804 Aden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Aden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Aden Road have a pool?
No, 1804 Aden Road does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Aden Road have accessible units?
No, 1804 Aden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Aden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Aden Road has units with dishwashers.
