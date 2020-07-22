1804 Aden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Live in coveted Ridgmar near the park! Easy access to I-30, shopping, Camp Bowie, restaurants, schools and churches. Updated kitchen with stainless steel built-in appliances, lots of cabinets, and granite counter top. Kitchen is open to den with charming fireplace. Master suite has updated bath and private entry to covered patio overlooking large yard for relaxing. Monthly rental includes $20 monthly charge for home delivery of hi-quality HVAC filters. Full size washer dryer connections in garage area. See application for admin fees. Owner has final approval of all apps & pets. Please, No cats. All meas. are approx. Owner has final approval of all Apps and pets. Use CDC COVID19 guidelines when showing prop.