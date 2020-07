Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This Beautiful DR Home is conveniently located just off 35W and Minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. 5 Bedrooms with the Master Down plus a Loft and Game Room! Close to Retail Shopping, Movie Theaters, Parks, Lakes and More!!! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent to verify all information including schools.