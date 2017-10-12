1704 Rialto Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

REMODELED & BEAUTIFUL! New Floors offer wood look ceramic tile through common areas offering beauty & durability! The upgrades you have been looking for & affordable price! Don't wait to come and see this one! Among the upgrades are: Granite Counters, Sink & Faucet, Disposal, & All new flooring! HVAC replaced in 2016! 4 BRs,Split Master, Roomy Eat In Kitchen with Fridge + Formal Dining Area Space & 2 Living Areas! Community Pool! Near Schools! We look forward to speaking with you about our approval process. Call today and find out more at 972-449-1512.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.