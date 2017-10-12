All apartments in Fort Worth
1704 Rialto Way
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:14 AM

1704 Rialto Way

1704 Rialto Way · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Rialto Way, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
REMODELED & BEAUTIFUL! New Floors offer wood look ceramic tile through common areas offering beauty & durability! The upgrades you have been looking for & affordable price! Don't wait to come and see this one! Among the upgrades are: Granite Counters, Sink & Faucet, Disposal, & All new flooring! HVAC replaced in 2016! 4 BRs,Split Master, Roomy Eat In Kitchen with Fridge + Formal Dining Area Space & 2 Living Areas! Community Pool! Near Schools! We look forward to speaking with you about our approval process. Call today and find out more at 972-449-1512.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Rialto Way have any available units?
1704 Rialto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Rialto Way have?
Some of 1704 Rialto Way's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Rialto Way currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Rialto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Rialto Way pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Rialto Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1704 Rialto Way offer parking?
No, 1704 Rialto Way does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Rialto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Rialto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Rialto Way have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Rialto Way has a pool.
Does 1704 Rialto Way have accessible units?
No, 1704 Rialto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Rialto Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Rialto Way does not have units with dishwashers.

