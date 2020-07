Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill

This is part of a larger home with a shared laundry area. The owner will interview the tentative tenant and will do all the paper work for the tenant. Owner lives in the rear of the home. Tenanat will pay electric bill and owner pays water, sewer, and garbage pickup. The master bedroom shower is setup for handicapped persons.