1613 Janice Lane

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home complete with wood cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, custom countertops throughout, new floors installed in the common areas, Ceramic tile in wet areas, Split bedrooms. Master has dual closets,Living area has exposed beam ceiling with brick fireplace. Back yard is great for entertaining.Rent: $1550.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.