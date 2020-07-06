All apartments in Fort Worth
1613 Janice Lane

1613 Janice Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Janice Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home complete with wood cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, custom countertops throughout, new floors installed in the common areas, Ceramic tile in wet areas, Split bedrooms. Master has dual closets,Living area has exposed beam ceiling with brick fireplace. Back yard is great for entertaining.Rent: $1550.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Janice Lane have any available units?
1613 Janice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1613 Janice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Janice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Janice Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Janice Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Janice Lane offer parking?
No, 1613 Janice Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Janice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Janice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Janice Lane have a pool?
No, 1613 Janice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Janice Lane have accessible units?
No, 1613 Janice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Janice Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Janice Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Janice Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Janice Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

