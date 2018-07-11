All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1608 Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1608 Western Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

1608 Western Avenue

1608 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1608 Western Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is one block away from the prestigious 100 year old River Crest Country Club. Boasting charming wood floors in the living areas and the thickest of carpets in the bedrooms this home exudes character throughout. Bright natural light beams through the large picture windows. 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths with a cozy living area. A second adjacent sitting area plus a dining area allow this home to have a wonderful flow. The exterior features lush landscaping, fruit trees and a large backyard deck with a 1 car garage or workshop. Minutes away from the River District, 7th St., historic Camp Bowie Blvd and Downtown Fort Worth. This is a vibrant neighborhood in the heart of Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Western Avenue have any available units?
1608 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Western Avenue have?
Some of 1608 Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1608 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 1608 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 1608 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1608 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University