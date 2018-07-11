1608 Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is one block away from the prestigious 100 year old River Crest Country Club. Boasting charming wood floors in the living areas and the thickest of carpets in the bedrooms this home exudes character throughout. Bright natural light beams through the large picture windows. 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths with a cozy living area. A second adjacent sitting area plus a dining area allow this home to have a wonderful flow. The exterior features lush landscaping, fruit trees and a large backyard deck with a 1 car garage or workshop. Minutes away from the River District, 7th St., historic Camp Bowie Blvd and Downtown Fort Worth. This is a vibrant neighborhood in the heart of Fort Worth.