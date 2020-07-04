1601 Terminal Rd

Amenities
Amazing Spacious 4 Bedroom For Rent - Beautiful large 2187 sqft. 4 bedroom newly remolded newly painted, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.This property
also has beautiful hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures and a two car garage. Large open floor plan, nice fenced in yard with a shed for storage. This property is a must see......Give us a call.
MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN
1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door
2.55 inch Television
3. Refrigerator
(RLNE5644847)