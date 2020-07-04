1601 Terminal Rd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing Spacious 4 Bedroom For Rent - Beautiful large 2187 sqft. 4 bedroom newly remolded newly painted, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.This property

also has beautiful hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures and a two car garage. Large open floor plan, nice fenced in yard with a shed for storage. This property is a must see......Give us a call.



MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN

1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door

2.55 inch Television

3. Refrigerator



(RLNE5644847)