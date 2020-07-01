All apartments in Fort Worth
15737 Barton Ridge Drive

15737 Barton Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15737 Barton Ridge Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool table
media room
Gorgeous 2 story home built-in 2017 with lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. The home has 4bed, 3.5 baths, and a huge game room. The home has no carpets and is guaranteed to delight you. The spacious master is downstairs with dual sinks, large walk-in closet & separate tub-shower. The kitchen has stainless steel gas appliances, large granite island and plenty of storage. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. The game room easily accommodates pool table, theater and more. Covered patio in rear & yard perfectly sized for pets and play. Located off Hwy 114 just past TMS and Tanger Outlet, eateries, golf course nearby. Reasonable commute to Fidelity, Southlake Town Sq. Northwest ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15737 Barton Ridge Drive have any available units?
15737 Barton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15737 Barton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 15737 Barton Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15737 Barton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15737 Barton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15737 Barton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15737 Barton Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15737 Barton Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 15737 Barton Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15737 Barton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15737 Barton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15737 Barton Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 15737 Barton Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15737 Barton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 15737 Barton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15737 Barton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15737 Barton Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

