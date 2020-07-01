15737 Barton Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool table

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool table media room

Gorgeous 2 story home built-in 2017 with lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. The home has 4bed, 3.5 baths, and a huge game room. The home has no carpets and is guaranteed to delight you. The spacious master is downstairs with dual sinks, large walk-in closet & separate tub-shower. The kitchen has stainless steel gas appliances, large granite island and plenty of storage. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. The game room easily accommodates pool table, theater and more. Covered patio in rear & yard perfectly sized for pets and play. Located off Hwy 114 just past TMS and Tanger Outlet, eateries, golf course nearby. Reasonable commute to Fidelity, Southlake Town Sq. Northwest ISD