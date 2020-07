Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home for lease in sought after Chadwick Farms located in Northwest ISD! Spacious living with gas fireplace, study with french doors, open kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, 42 in. mahogany cabinets, new gas range and large pantry. Recent updates include, new carpet, fresh paint, and brand new dishwasher! Call today for a private showing, wont last long! Pets on a case-by-case basis approved by landlord.