Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

One-story wonder in Chadwick Farms community with fresh interior paint and recently installed flooring. Home features recently remodeled kitchen (granite countertops, updated cabinets, and stainless steel appliances) and bathrooms (vanity, cabinets, fixtures). Instantly access this home Mon-Sun from 8am-8pm by downloading the Abodewell Homes and Real Estate App or use the keyless entry instructions on the door. For assistance, call or text 512-456-9333.