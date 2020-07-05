1557 Kings Glen Lane

Amenities

This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/709677



Beautiful open floor plan with a great layout! New neighborhood, two car garage, minutes to I-35, Forest Hill, Burleson and Everman with school right around the corner! Oversized kitchen, very large master bedroom, and huge walk in closet!



Near John & Polly Townley Elementary, Everman High School & Charles Baxter J High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.