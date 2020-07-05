1557 Kings Glen Lane

Amenities
Beautiful open floor plan with a great layout! New neighborhood, two car garage, minutes to I-35, Forest Hill, Burleson and Everman with school right around the corner! Oversized kitchen, very large master bedroom, and huge walk in closet!
Near John & Polly Townley Elementary, Everman High School & Charles Baxter J High School.
Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
