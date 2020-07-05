All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1557 Kings Glen Lane

1557 Kings Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Kings Glen Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/709677

Beautiful open floor plan with a great layout! New neighborhood, two car garage, minutes to I-35, Forest Hill, Burleson and Everman with school right around the corner! Oversized kitchen, very large master bedroom, and huge walk in closet!

Near John & Polly Townley Elementary, Everman High School & Charles Baxter J High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Kings Glen Lane have any available units?
1557 Kings Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1557 Kings Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Kings Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Kings Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 Kings Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1557 Kings Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1557 Kings Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 1557 Kings Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Kings Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Kings Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 1557 Kings Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Kings Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1557 Kings Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Kings Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 Kings Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 Kings Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 Kings Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

