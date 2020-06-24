1524 Aldra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

BEAUTIFUL 2012-built spacious unit, 4 bed, 3 full bath luxury townhome in a gated community. Maintenance-free, just lock up and go. Downstairs bed w-an adjacent full sized bathroom & the rest upstairs. Other amenities include high ceiling, Sante Fe doors, granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances, & lots of closet spaces. Stainless refrigerator included! Full-sized washer & dryer connection upstairs. Only a few miles away from the Arlington Entertainment District -Six Flags, Rangers Stadium, & Dallas Cowboys Stadium. Convenient to ALDI grocery store, shopping centers, restaurants, & AMC theater is right around the corner. Easy access to highways. Yard & trash pickup are included. Pet-friendly.