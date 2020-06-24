All apartments in Fort Worth
1524 Aldra Drive

1524 Aldra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Aldra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ederville Park Townhomes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL 2012-built spacious unit, 4 bed, 3 full bath luxury townhome in a gated community. Maintenance-free, just lock up and go. Downstairs bed w-an adjacent full sized bathroom & the rest upstairs. Other amenities include high ceiling, Sante Fe doors, granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances, & lots of closet spaces. Stainless refrigerator included! Full-sized washer & dryer connection upstairs. Only a few miles away from the Arlington Entertainment District -Six Flags, Rangers Stadium, & Dallas Cowboys Stadium. Convenient to ALDI grocery store, shopping centers, restaurants, & AMC theater is right around the corner. Easy access to highways. Yard & trash pickup are included. Pet-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Aldra Drive have any available units?
1524 Aldra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Aldra Drive have?
Some of 1524 Aldra Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Aldra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Aldra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Aldra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Aldra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Aldra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Aldra Drive offers parking.
Does 1524 Aldra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Aldra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Aldra Drive have a pool?
No, 1524 Aldra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Aldra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1524 Aldra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Aldra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Aldra Drive has units with dishwashers.

