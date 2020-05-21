All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 21 2019

15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard

Location

15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Seventeen Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful home features an open floor plan w HW floors, granite counters, large island & breakfast bar, 2 walk-in pantries, & high ceilings throughout. Master bedroom down w custom shelving in master closet, office & formal dining at entry, game room, media room, & 3 bedrooms up including 2nd master suite. Bonus room downstairs ideal for a 5th bedroom, 2nd office, study, workout room, or craft room. Built-in grill & covered patio in back. Community is golf cart friendly & offers several ponds for fishing, walking trails, 2 community pools, & easy access to highways. Close to schools, Hawaiian Falls & Old Town Roanoke. Pets reviewed case by case basis & pet deposit to be determined upon approval. NO CATS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard have any available units?
15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard have?
Some of 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

