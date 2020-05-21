15028 Seventeen Lakes Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room pet friendly

This beautiful home features an open floor plan w HW floors, granite counters, large island & breakfast bar, 2 walk-in pantries, & high ceilings throughout. Master bedroom down w custom shelving in master closet, office & formal dining at entry, game room, media room, & 3 bedrooms up including 2nd master suite. Bonus room downstairs ideal for a 5th bedroom, 2nd office, study, workout room, or craft room. Built-in grill & covered patio in back. Community is golf cart friendly & offers several ponds for fishing, walking trails, 2 community pools, & easy access to highways. Close to schools, Hawaiian Falls & Old Town Roanoke. Pets reviewed case by case basis & pet deposit to be determined upon approval. NO CATS!!