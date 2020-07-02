1455 W Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

The convenience of hotel living with ALL UTILITIES PAID! This exclusive furnished condo features an open floorplan, granite countertops and waterfall island, Premium kitchen appliances including gas range, high-end furnishings, multiple flat screen TVs, wireless Sonos speakers, stackable washer-dryer and a covered parking space. Secondary room is furnished with a futon and can be used as a study or bedroom. Large balcony allows you an opportunity to enjoy your morning coffee outdoors. Experience urban living with restaurants, nightlife and retail within walking distance. Easy access to the Hospital District, TCU and downtown Fort Worth. All utilities include: electric, water, gas, cable and internet.