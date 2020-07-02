All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 29 2020 at 9:13 PM

1455 W Magnolia Avenue

1455 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1455 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
The convenience of hotel living with ALL UTILITIES PAID! This exclusive furnished condo features an open floorplan, granite countertops and waterfall island, Premium kitchen appliances including gas range, high-end furnishings, multiple flat screen TVs, wireless Sonos speakers, stackable washer-dryer and a covered parking space. Secondary room is furnished with a futon and can be used as a study or bedroom. Large balcony allows you an opportunity to enjoy your morning coffee outdoors. Experience urban living with restaurants, nightlife and retail within walking distance. Easy access to the Hospital District, TCU and downtown Fort Worth. All utilities include: electric, water, gas, cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 W Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1455 W Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 W Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 1455 W Magnolia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 W Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1455 W Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 W Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1455 W Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1455 W Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1455 W Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1455 W Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 W Magnolia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 W Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1455 W Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1455 W Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1455 W Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 W Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 W Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

