Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:06 AM

1454 Langston Street

1454 Langston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Langston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Langston Street have any available units?
1454 Langston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Langston Street have?
Some of 1454 Langston Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Langston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Langston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Langston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 Langston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1454 Langston Street offer parking?
No, 1454 Langston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1454 Langston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Langston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Langston Street have a pool?
No, 1454 Langston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Langston Street have accessible units?
No, 1454 Langston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Langston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1454 Langston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

