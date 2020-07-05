All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:20 PM

14420 Chino Dr

14420 Chino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14420 Chino Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Haslet home offers plenty of natural light, granite kitchen counter tops, a fireplace, Upgraded features include new carpet in select rooms. A community pool and a scenic lake with waterfall.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Energy Efficient
Granite Countertops
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14420 Chino Dr have any available units?
14420 Chino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14420 Chino Dr have?
Some of 14420 Chino Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14420 Chino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14420 Chino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14420 Chino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14420 Chino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14420 Chino Dr offer parking?
No, 14420 Chino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14420 Chino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14420 Chino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14420 Chino Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14420 Chino Dr has a pool.
Does 14420 Chino Dr have accessible units?
No, 14420 Chino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14420 Chino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14420 Chino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

