Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:39 AM

1441 Mountain Air Trail

1441 Mountain Air Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Mountain Air Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great floor plan in Saginaw ISD - This home is on a corner with a formal living and dining area as you come into the home. The kitchen is very opened to the breakfast and family room. The family room has a a gas starting wood burning fireplace. The bedroom are split from the master. This is a fabulous home.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5415864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Mountain Air Trail have any available units?
1441 Mountain Air Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1441 Mountain Air Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Mountain Air Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Mountain Air Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Mountain Air Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1441 Mountain Air Trail offer parking?
No, 1441 Mountain Air Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Mountain Air Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Mountain Air Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Mountain Air Trail have a pool?
No, 1441 Mountain Air Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Mountain Air Trail have accessible units?
No, 1441 Mountain Air Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Mountain Air Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Mountain Air Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Mountain Air Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Mountain Air Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

