Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:25 AM

14401 Serrano Ridge

14401 Serrano Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

14401 Serrano Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SENDERO RANCH BEAUTY - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with formal dining room. Kitchen opens to family room with wood burning fireplace. Crown Molding, granite countertops ceramic tile entry are only a few of the great pluses in this home. Radiant Barrier decking, ventilated soffits, ridge vents and vinyl windows all to help with your utility bills.
2 community pools, roller hockey rink, basketball court, playgrounds walking trails through-out.

To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys.

(RLNE2852549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14401 Serrano Ridge have any available units?
14401 Serrano Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14401 Serrano Ridge have?
Some of 14401 Serrano Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14401 Serrano Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
14401 Serrano Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14401 Serrano Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 14401 Serrano Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 14401 Serrano Ridge offer parking?
No, 14401 Serrano Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 14401 Serrano Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14401 Serrano Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14401 Serrano Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 14401 Serrano Ridge has a pool.
Does 14401 Serrano Ridge have accessible units?
No, 14401 Serrano Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 14401 Serrano Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 14401 Serrano Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

