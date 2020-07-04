14401 Serrano Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SENDERO RANCH BEAUTY - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with formal dining room. Kitchen opens to family room with wood burning fireplace. Crown Molding, granite countertops ceramic tile entry are only a few of the great pluses in this home. Radiant Barrier decking, ventilated soffits, ridge vents and vinyl windows all to help with your utility bills.

2 community pools, roller hockey rink, basketball court, playgrounds walking trails through-out.



To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys.



