Last updated February 27 2020 at 9:35 AM

14241 Polo Ranch Street

14241 Polo Ranch Street · No Longer Available
Location

14241 Polo Ranch Street, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-2 home in the perfect location in the highly-sought after Northwest ISD. Tile flooring, kitchen with granite counter tops & raised breakfast bar, corner fireplace with tile surround in living room, recessed lighting, raised ceilings, walk-in closets, master bathroom with dual sink, garden tub & separate shower, wood fence, 2 car garage, sprinkler system, porch & patio. Close proximity to schools, dining, shopping, houses of worship, highways for quick commute to employment & so much more! TENANT TO FURNISH REFRIGERATOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14241 Polo Ranch Street have any available units?
14241 Polo Ranch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14241 Polo Ranch Street have?
Some of 14241 Polo Ranch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14241 Polo Ranch Street currently offering any rent specials?
14241 Polo Ranch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14241 Polo Ranch Street pet-friendly?
No, 14241 Polo Ranch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14241 Polo Ranch Street offer parking?
Yes, 14241 Polo Ranch Street offers parking.
Does 14241 Polo Ranch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14241 Polo Ranch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14241 Polo Ranch Street have a pool?
No, 14241 Polo Ranch Street does not have a pool.
Does 14241 Polo Ranch Street have accessible units?
No, 14241 Polo Ranch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14241 Polo Ranch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14241 Polo Ranch Street has units with dishwashers.

