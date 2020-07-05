14241 Polo Ranch Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3-2-2 home in the perfect location in the highly-sought after Northwest ISD. Tile flooring, kitchen with granite counter tops & raised breakfast bar, corner fireplace with tile surround in living room, recessed lighting, raised ceilings, walk-in closets, master bathroom with dual sink, garden tub & separate shower, wood fence, 2 car garage, sprinkler system, porch & patio. Close proximity to schools, dining, shopping, houses of worship, highways for quick commute to employment & so much more! TENANT TO FURNISH REFRIGERATOR.