Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1424 East Mulkey Street

1424 East Mulkey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1424 East Mulkey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
nice little 3 bedroom 2 bath located off riveside in south fort worth. Rent $895, deposit is $895. Full size washer dryer connections, ceramic tile throughout. fenced in back yard, large front driveway. covered porch, plenty of closet spaceThe following are the qualifications needed to rent property. If you do NOT meet them you will not qualify ! If you do qualify you should contact me to schedule an appointment ! 2 year good rental history Income must be $2685 bring home per month, No violent criminal back ground Must be at job for 1 year min All deposits must be paid before move in Valid drivers license No bankruptcies Must have current landlord contact information , phone , and email, No loud , or aggressive dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 East Mulkey Street have any available units?
1424 East Mulkey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1424 East Mulkey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1424 East Mulkey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 East Mulkey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 East Mulkey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1424 East Mulkey Street offer parking?
No, 1424 East Mulkey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1424 East Mulkey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 East Mulkey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 East Mulkey Street have a pool?
No, 1424 East Mulkey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1424 East Mulkey Street have accessible units?
No, 1424 East Mulkey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 East Mulkey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 East Mulkey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 East Mulkey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 East Mulkey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

