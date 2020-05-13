1424 East Mulkey Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed

nice little 3 bedroom 2 bath located off riveside in south fort worth. Rent $895, deposit is $895. Full size washer dryer connections, ceramic tile throughout. fenced in back yard, large front driveway. covered porch, plenty of closet spaceThe following are the qualifications needed to rent property. If you do NOT meet them you will not qualify ! If you do qualify you should contact me to schedule an appointment ! 2 year good rental history Income must be $2685 bring home per month, No violent criminal back ground Must be at job for 1 year min All deposits must be paid before move in Valid drivers license No bankruptcies Must have current landlord contact information , phone , and email, No loud , or aggressive dogs allowed