All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1420 Willow Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1420 Willow Park
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1420 Willow Park

1420 Willow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 Willow Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
home ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Willow Park have any available units?
1420 Willow Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1420 Willow Park currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Willow Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Willow Park pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Willow Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1420 Willow Park offer parking?
No, 1420 Willow Park does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Willow Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Willow Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Willow Park have a pool?
No, 1420 Willow Park does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Willow Park have accessible units?
No, 1420 Willow Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Willow Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Willow Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Willow Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Willow Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University