Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1401 Hurley Avenue

1401 Hurley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Hurley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Three bed, one bath single-story home on one of Fairmont's most nostalgic neighborhood streets, just one block to Magnolia Avenues dining and nightlife corridor. The historic floor plan features a recently updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric rang, oven and refrigerator,) granite counter tops and updated fixtures throughout; a private master suite and updated bathroom. Amenities include ample storage, central heating and AC, hardwood floors throughout and private yard with deck. This home is centrally located in the medical district providing quick access to downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Hurley Avenue have any available units?
1401 Hurley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Hurley Avenue have?
Some of 1401 Hurley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Hurley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Hurley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Hurley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Hurley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1401 Hurley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Hurley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1401 Hurley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Hurley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Hurley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 Hurley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Hurley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 Hurley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Hurley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Hurley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

