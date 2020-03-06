1401 Hurley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Three bed, one bath single-story home on one of Fairmont's most nostalgic neighborhood streets, just one block to Magnolia Avenues dining and nightlife corridor. The historic floor plan features a recently updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric rang, oven and refrigerator,) granite counter tops and updated fixtures throughout; a private master suite and updated bathroom. Amenities include ample storage, central heating and AC, hardwood floors throughout and private yard with deck. This home is centrally located in the medical district providing quick access to downtown Fort Worth.