14008 Esperanza Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom two bath home in Sendera Ranch! Fall in love with everything this home has to offer; open concept, high ceiling, split bedrooms, bullnose corners, multiple art niches located in the beautiful entry way, crown molding, 18 x 18 ceramic tile in all the wet areas. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash and tons of cabinet space! Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring a walkin closet. Fenced backyard with covered patio! Convenient location! This is a must see!