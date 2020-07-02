13729 Village Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3-2-2 with second living area that can be used as dining room or office. Backs to greenbelt with fabulous view and privacy! Large open kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Split bedroom floor plan, combo utility and pantry. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Walking distance to the elementary school! Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower. GREAT COMMUNITY with COMMUNITY POOLS, WALKING TRAILS and PARKS. Raised garden area in side yard and gated! Easy access to major freeways, shopping and dining. New and convenient access road to Hwy 114 to be completed soon! Available Jun 01 occupancy.