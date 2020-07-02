All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

13729 Village Vista Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3-2-2 with second living area that can be used as dining room or office. Backs to greenbelt with fabulous view and privacy! Large open kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Split bedroom floor plan, combo utility and pantry. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Walking distance to the elementary school! Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower. GREAT COMMUNITY with COMMUNITY POOLS, WALKING TRAILS and PARKS. Raised garden area in side yard and gated! Easy access to major freeways, shopping and dining. New and convenient access road to Hwy 114 to be completed soon! Available Jun 01 occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13729 Village Vista Drive have any available units?
13729 Village Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13729 Village Vista Drive have?
Some of 13729 Village Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13729 Village Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13729 Village Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13729 Village Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13729 Village Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13729 Village Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13729 Village Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 13729 Village Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13729 Village Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13729 Village Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13729 Village Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 13729 Village Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 13729 Village Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13729 Village Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13729 Village Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

