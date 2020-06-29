13613 Justice Court

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 full bath corner lot home centrally located in Euless near the DFW airport. Lg Tile Entryway with art niche to welcome everyone. Kitchen has breakfast bar and is open to the living area. built in extra large umbrella in backyard to enjoy, Large Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower.

Spacious walk-in closets, Wood burning fireplace, sprinkler system, security system and much more. Home is ideally located close to 183, 121, 161, 157, 360, 10, with easy access to the airport.