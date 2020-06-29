All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:11 PM

13613 Justice Court

13613 Justice Court · No Longer Available
Location

13613 Justice Court, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Anthem Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 full bath corner lot home centrally located in Euless near the DFW airport. Lg Tile Entryway with art niche to welcome everyone. Kitchen has breakfast bar and is open to the living area. built in extra large umbrella in backyard to enjoy, Large Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower.
Spacious walk-in closets, Wood burning fireplace, sprinkler system, security system and much more. Home is ideally located close to 183, 121, 161, 157, 360, 10, with easy access to the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13613 Justice Court have any available units?
13613 Justice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13613 Justice Court have?
Some of 13613 Justice Court's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13613 Justice Court currently offering any rent specials?
13613 Justice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13613 Justice Court pet-friendly?
No, 13613 Justice Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13613 Justice Court offer parking?
No, 13613 Justice Court does not offer parking.
Does 13613 Justice Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13613 Justice Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13613 Justice Court have a pool?
No, 13613 Justice Court does not have a pool.
Does 13613 Justice Court have accessible units?
No, 13613 Justice Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13613 Justice Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13613 Justice Court has units with dishwashers.

