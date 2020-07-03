All apartments in Fort Worth
1357 Francis Street
1357 Francis Street

1357 Francis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Francis Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1930's Home with great curb appeal. Freshly painted with over $40,000 in upgrades and repairs. Features include new energy-efficient windows, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, ceramic floor with granite countertops in kitchen, bathroom has new cabinets and flooring, refinished wood floors throughout the majority of rooms. 1930's glass French doors open to a nice size dining room. Electric Fireplace, cordless mini blinds throughout with newly sodded front yard. Detached garage in the rear of the property with workshop in process of being resided with additional rear fencing. Stairwell leading to over 1000 walk-in floored SQ. FT. of attic space. Plenty of headroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Francis Street have any available units?
1357 Francis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 Francis Street have?
Some of 1357 Francis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Francis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Francis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Francis Street pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Francis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1357 Francis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Francis Street offers parking.
Does 1357 Francis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1357 Francis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Francis Street have a pool?
No, 1357 Francis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Francis Street have accessible units?
No, 1357 Francis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Francis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Francis Street has units with dishwashers.

