1357 Francis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1930's Home with great curb appeal. Freshly painted with over $40,000 in upgrades and repairs. Features include new energy-efficient windows, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, ceramic floor with granite countertops in kitchen, bathroom has new cabinets and flooring, refinished wood floors throughout the majority of rooms. 1930's glass French doors open to a nice size dining room. Electric Fireplace, cordless mini blinds throughout with newly sodded front yard. Detached garage in the rear of the property with workshop in process of being resided with additional rear fencing. Stairwell leading to over 1000 walk-in floored SQ. FT. of attic space. Plenty of headroom.