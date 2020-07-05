All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:40 PM

1345 Castle Ridge Rd

1345 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**NOW AVAILABLE** Fort Worth: Three bedroom in great location! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1312497?source=marketing

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Everman ISD. Just minutes from the elementary school, I35 and Fort Worth. EASY LIVING. Near Townley Elementary, Johnson 6th Grade & Everman High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
Info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE3400390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Castle Ridge Rd have any available units?
1345 Castle Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Castle Ridge Rd have?
Some of 1345 Castle Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Castle Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Castle Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Castle Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Castle Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Castle Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Castle Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 1345 Castle Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Castle Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Castle Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1345 Castle Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Castle Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1345 Castle Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Castle Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 Castle Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

