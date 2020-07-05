1345 Castle Ridge Rd

Amenities

**NOW AVAILABLE** Fort Worth: Three bedroom in great location! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1312497?source=marketing



Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Everman ISD. Just minutes from the elementary school, I35 and Fort Worth. EASY LIVING. Near Townley Elementary, Johnson 6th Grade & Everman High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



