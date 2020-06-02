13245 Palancar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool game room

Well maintained 1.5 STORY HOME IN KELLER ISD! First floor with 4 bedroom + study and family, 2nd floor with a big game room, covered patio. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Attractive features include open floor plan with big family&living area, granite counter top, island, breakfast bar, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile at wet area, and more. Close to schools, community facilities. Great neighborhood offers community pool and more. Ready to move at the beginning of June.