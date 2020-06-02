All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13245 Palancar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13245 Palancar Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:00 AM

13245 Palancar Drive

13245 Palancar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13245 Palancar Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained 1.5 STORY HOME IN KELLER ISD! First floor with 4 bedroom + study and family, 2nd floor with a big game room, covered patio. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Attractive features include open floor plan with big family&living area, granite counter top, island, breakfast bar, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile at wet area, and more. Close to schools, community facilities. Great neighborhood offers community pool and more. Ready to move at the beginning of June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13245 Palancar Drive have any available units?
13245 Palancar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13245 Palancar Drive have?
Some of 13245 Palancar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13245 Palancar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13245 Palancar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13245 Palancar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13245 Palancar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13245 Palancar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13245 Palancar Drive offers parking.
Does 13245 Palancar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13245 Palancar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13245 Palancar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13245 Palancar Drive has a pool.
Does 13245 Palancar Drive have accessible units?
No, 13245 Palancar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13245 Palancar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13245 Palancar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University